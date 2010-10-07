Big K.R.I.T. to Drop New Free Album in November, Hopes to Work With Andre 3000

Still riding the success of K.R.I.T. Wuz Here, Def Jam signee Big K.R.I.T. is now prepping the release another mixtape album, Return of 4Eva, this November.

“We pretty much done, but I just wanna try to get the features out the way,” he told XXLMag.com earlier this week after his appearance on the New York City stop of The Smoker’s Club Tour, adding that he’d love to work with Bun B, Andre 3000, Khujo, Big Rube and Slim Thug, as well as 8Ball & MJG.

K.R.I.T. also said that despite his busy schedule, he's been working on his music diligently. “I don’t wanna record 18 songs and then 14 go on the album. I’d rather record 30 and then put 14 on that muthafucka. So, [this is] just to kind of put more music out there.”

“We put ‘em out there because I feel like it was just good content to put out,” he continued, addressing his tracks that have leaked to the Internet over the last couple months. “‘If I Should Die' [and] ‘My Interpretation’—we didn’t really mind puttin’ them records out there. [They] just kinda helped keeping the name out there, because K.R.I.T. Wuz Here dropped May 4 and we’ve just been kind of riding that ever since.”

Despite the positive response they elicited, those leaks probably won’t make it on the project, since K.R.I.T. wants it to be “brand new material.” One joint that has been previously released, “Now or Neva,” may make the cut, though.

While Krizzle showed something to many rap fans and industry folk with K.R.I.T. Wuz Here—he was signed to Def Jam a month after the tape dropped—he feels he has something left to prove with Return of 4Eva. Still, expect the sound and feel of this project to mirror that from the one earlier this year. “It’s gonna be organic," he said. "It’s gonna be Southern. It’s gonna be country. It’s gonna be lyrical. It’s gonna be soulful, timeless music. It’s gonna be crazy.”

“I’m my biggest critic,” admitted the Mississippi native, who appeared as the lead artist in the Show & Prove section of XXL’s July/August issue. “I know that K.R.I.T. Wuz Here was a project that came together and exceeded all my expectations, so now I have to sit down and top that and go in and make sure that my content and my subject matter is just as great.” Much like with that release, K.R.I.T. will produce all of Return of 4Eva and make it available for free download.

The 24-year-old also revealed that he hopes to finish work on his major label debut in January, which he says should be slated for a second quarter 2011 release.

You can currently catch Big K.R.I.T. on The Smoker’s Club Tour along with Curren$y and Smoke DZA, and he'll be joining Wiz Khalifa on The Waken Baken Tour for it’s final leg in November. —Adam Fleischer