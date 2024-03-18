Dive Into 40 Years of Def Jam Recordings’ Hip-Hop History at Special Anniversary Hub

Def Jam Recordings' hip-hop history is unmatched. Forty years after getting into the music business, the label is celebrating its rich lineage with a special anniversary hub.

Def Jam has created an interactive timeline highlighting major milestones and moments over the course of its four-decade long legacy. The Def Jam 40 hub dives into the expansive heritage of the brand and the hundreds of artists who have helped shape the lasting imprint.

Documented in the hub timeline, the label, cofounded by Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons in 1984, the label's hip-hop run started with humble beginnings. The first releases were 12-inch singles for T La Rock and Jazzy J's "It's Yours," LL Cool J's "I Need a Beat" and Beastie Boys' "Rock Hard." The label would press forward with future Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees LL and Beastie Boys, starting what would be a time-tested run.

In the last four decades, Def Jam has helped push the culture forward with dozens of successful and groundbreaking rap signings including Public Enemy, Slick Rick, EPMD, Onyx, Method Man, DMX—the first living rapper at the time to have two albums reach No. 1 in a calendar year—Ludacris, Rick Ross, Jeezy and more.

Several other artists have been under the Def Jam umbrella through partnerships with Jay-Z's Roc-a-Fella Records in 1996 and Murder Inc. in 1997, including Kanye West, Ja Rule, Cam'ron and others.

The label's current roster includes names like Pusha T, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Benny The Butcher, Wale and others.

Check out the Def Jam 40 hub here.

This editorial is presented by Def Jam Recordings.