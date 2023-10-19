Wale Signs With Def Jam Recordings

Wale has found a new label home in Def Jam Recordings.

Wale Signs With Def Jam

On Thursday (Oct. 19), TMZ broke the news that Wale has inked a deal with storied rap record label Def Jam. According to the celebrity news site, Folarin signed with Def Jam earlier this year and has been plotting on his return for the last several months. He is finally ready to show the fruits of his labor.

Wale Announces New Music

The announcement of the news of the label signing comes on the heels of Wale announcing he will be releasing new music on Friday (Oct. 20). On Tuesday (Oct. 17), the Washington D.C. MC shared a photo on Instagram along with the lyric: "There's no potential in friendship/That comes with intentions."

He captioned the post, "My silence has been golden....see you on Friday. Folarin back."

Wale's most recent album, Folarin 2, dropped back in 2021, on Maybach Music Group/Warner Records. Wale has spent the last four years on Warner Records. His three albums previous to that were distributed through Atlantic. Wale has been laying low as he prepares for his next move, only being featured on ODUMODUBLVCK's "Blood on the Dance Floor" with Bloody Civilian in 2023.

Peep Wale's new single announcement below.

See Wale Revealing He Has New Music Coming