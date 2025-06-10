Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, is embarking on a new furniture business venture that will have Yeezy serving as director of the company.

Bianca Censori Registers U.S. Company

Bianca Censori is on her way to being a U.S. business owner. On April 23, she registered a business called Bianca Inc. in the state of California, according to documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (June 10).

What Type of Business Is Bianca Launching?

According to the business registration, Bianca is starting a furniture retail company, which makes sense because Bianca has a background in architectural design.

Who Else Is Part of the Company?

Bianca is serving as the CEO and Secretary of Bianca Inc., while Hussein Lalani, the founder of beauty brand Zensa, is listed as the Chief Financial Officer. Ye and Bianca are listed as co-directors of the company.

Where Will Bianca's Store Be Located?

The address listed for the company is 8025 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. The location is next to the famed Made in L.A. wall. It is unclear when the store plans to open.

Ye and Bianca Back Together After Split

Ye and Bianca seem to be back on good terms after Yeezy claimed she left him on the track "Bianca," released in early April. "Bianca, I just want you to come back/Come back to me/I know what I did to make you mad," Ye croons in autotune on the chorus over a sped-up soul sample. "Bianca, I just want you to come back/Come back to me/Want you to come back to me/Want you to come back."

Two weeks after the song was released, the couple was spotted in Mallorca, Spain, seeming to signal a reconciliation.

Read More: The Story of the Email Pusha T Sent Ye Telling Him to Start His Own Streetwear Powerhouse and Stop Chasing Louis Vuitton