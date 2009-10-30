Beanie Sigel Throws Rocs at Jay-Z on Air & on Wax [With Audio]

loading...

Beanie Sigel has a chip on his shoulder. A week after Beans threw subliminal shots at his former ally Jay-Z onstage during the Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia; he released a scathing track aimed at Hov last night (October 29).

Last Friday the State Property leader appeared onstage during D-Block’s Powerhouse set, using Jay’s intro to The Blueprint 3, “What We Talkin’ About?” to target his ex-boss.

This morning he dropped “What You Talking About,” where he opens up about what happened that fateful night in Philly. He spit: “…That rapper Shawn called the police on me/’Cause I was front row at The Blueprint 3/I just wanted to see him MC/And reminisce when we was the R-0-C/But he called on the C-O-P's/Not only that he brought in the F-E-D's/So that’s telling me F you Sieg/So Fuck you too and F Bleek 3.”

Before the song even had enough time to breathe on its own, Sigel called into former Wendy Williams co-host Charlamagne tha God’s radio show on Philly station 100.3 The Beat this morning to elaborate on the situation. Apparently when it was time for Jay’s performance, Beans was escorted out of the venue.

“I stood at the front of the stage,” he explained, “me and three of my homies. When he noticed me, he saluted me, went to the side and talked to somebody, which I think was Carline [Balan, Jay’s associate]… She gave me a kiss on the cheek went to a security guard, they walked in the back. Next thing you know there’s like 30 cops coming in and they kicking us out." [Listen Here]

Despite the harsh sentiments expressed throughout the track, Beans assures fans there’s no beef. “This aint a diss record,” he said, “It’s a real record, it’s just feeling; my feelings [are] involved, I aint gonna lie. I’m hurt how my man stepped off and left his homies in the dust.”

“I’m just getting my feelings off,” he continued. “It ain't gonna stop, there’s more records."

Beans says he has a new album coming appropriately titled, The Closure. —Elan Mancini