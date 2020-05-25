Azealia Banks Calls Nicki Minaj a “P@!sy Ass Bitch,” Says She’s Jealous of Cardi B

Azealia Banks has reignited her off-and-on beef with Nicki Minaj once again on social media today.

On Monday (May 25), the Harlem rapper jumped on her Instagram story and slammed Nicki for collaborating with Doja Cat on the “Say So (Remix).” Doja recently came under fire for her involvement in chat rooms deemed to be racist. She's since addressed the accusations and denies she was ever involved in any racist conversations.

"Another thing that I find fucking funny, is Nicki...for all the fucking mouth you have for Cardi B for talking shit about black women, and now you quiet because you got your little number one with this White bitch," Azealia said, referring to Doja as the “White bitch.”

"You a pussy ass bitch,” she continued. “Fuck outta here. You mad pussy. You wild pussy for that. You shoulda got right on that Queen Radio and you put that bitch in the ground where she belongs. Put that bitch down in the fucking South African emerald mine where the fuck that White bitch belongs."

During her rant, Banks also dragged Cardi B into the mix, stating that Nicki is jealous of the Bronx rapper. “Now I'm looking back at it, you were just jealous of Cardi,” Azealia shared. “You just jealous ‘cause she's got more swag than you. You made a whole radio show about how Cardi B is bad for black women."

Azealia went on to call Cardi "trash," claiming that she doesn't own her publishing. The rapper then suggested that Nicki go on her Queen Radio program and "tear Doja's head right the fuck off" or else she is "selling out."

Elsewhere on her IG story, Banks alleges that she had an affair with comedian Dave Chappelle and also slammed fellow Harlem rapper Dave East for trying to charge her $25,000 for a feature on her "Pyrex Princess (Remix)."

Watch Azealia Banks' videos below.