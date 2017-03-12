Axel Leon Taps Bodega Bamz for New Song “Crazy N!ggaz”

The Bronx has been teeming with new talent lately, with rappers like A Boogie With Da Hoodie and Don Q putting on big for the borough recently. BX's Axel Leon is trying to be next up. On the heels of the release of his new mixtape Rich Port 2, AL taps Bodega Bamz for the new track "Crazy Niggaz."

The song finds the two MCs spitting about the street life over a hard-body track. Axel doesn't hold any punches, rapping, "Hunnid grams in my Helly Hansen/I'm at the pot showing my ass, you niggas belly dancin', pause/Her ass determines if she telly mansion/Staircase or right outside of the Chevy, laughin'/Like you a ho bitch, love my money, I won't trade it for no bitch/We could still trade numbers, you'll get this whole dick/Forget them rumors, I was in the room with your whole clique/One by one, I know, I won't cry dumb like 'no shit.'"

Bamz comes through on the gutter tip, bogarting with lines like, "They call me 'Papi,' yeah papi, I'm in my domain/I had yo' thot chick eating chicken lo mein/Look out my window, no Beverly Hills/I came with Axel, rubber grip in that Smith And will kill/Ayo, but back to the rap attack-a/Lil nigga used to play with the Mack truck/You could tell who real and who act tough/Give me that, give me that, nigga, back up, yeah."

Axel built up a buzz last year with the projects The Black Hole and Rich Port. His latest tape Rich Port 2, just dropped on Friday (March 10). The 10-song offering features Jim Jones and Tego Calderon.

Bodega Bamz is back in his bag as well. He recently put out the mean collab "Ryu x Ken," with Remy Banks.

Listen to "Crazy Niggaz" and "Ryu x Ken" below.

