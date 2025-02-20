Thanks to ASAP Rocky, A Reporter Owes 50 Cent $500,000 and Now Tory Lanez Is Involved

A$AP Rocky avoiding prison time after facing eight years behind bars for allegedly shooting at former friend A$AP Relli has been the talk of hip-hop and beyond this week. The less hip-hop has to say "Free you" the better. Now there's a tangled web surrounding Rocky that involves 50 Cent, Tory Lanez and legal reporter Meghann Cuniff as a result of a proposed bet Rocky wouldn't end up doing time. Things are getting messy.

Rocky's not guilty verdict on Feb. 18 caused cheers of joy in the courtroom, but prior to the jury making their decision, 50 Cent already determined Rocky would beat the gun assault case. Fif even bet $500,000 in an Instagram post he put up three days prior, and asked who wanted to take him up on the wager.

One person who challenged Fif was Meghann Cuniff, who has been extensively covering Rocky's trial over the last two months. "I'll take that bet," she reportedly wrote in 50's IG comments. Fif has since-deleted his original IG post as he usually does for many of his posts over there. Meghann thought Rocky would be found guilty judging by the evidence, looking at the jury and how the deliberations went.

Since 50 is known for calling out people for owing him money—remember the Teairra Mari debacle—he went at Cuniff on Instagram to pay up today (Feb. 20): "I'm a need my money by Monday." Another person who piled on to the situation was Tory Lanez, who wrote in Fif's comments: "FROM TORY: GOOF B**CH." He and Cuniff have their own sordid history. In 2022, Cuniff consistently covered Tory Lanez's trial in which he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Nearly a year later, Lanez allegedly called Cuniff a "googly-eyed b**ch" during a bail hearing for which she was present. She capitalized off the moment and made it into her own merch.

50 Cent seemed to agree with Tory's sentiment. "Yeah she better go find my bread, IM LIKE H* IS YOU COO ! " the G-Unit leader wrote in a new post on IG in which he shared a screenshot of Tory insulting Meghann Cuniff. XXL has reached out to Cuniff for comment.

As a legal affairs journalist with over 20 years of experience, Meghann Cuniff is well-informed by reviewing the facts to come to a probable decision on verdicts before they're announced. Even several jurors that were part of Rocky's trial believed the rapper had committed a crime despite the not guilty verdict being revealed. But that doesn't seem to be 50's gripe here. He just wants his money since Cuniff took him up on the bet, while she likely just looked at it as a harmless IG comment. Anyone in debt to Fif hates to see a Monday coming.

