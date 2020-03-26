As March closes out with new releases that included The Weeknd's studio album After Hours, Lil Uzi Vert's long-awaited sophomore effort Eternal Atake, the deluxe-edition release of Mac Miller's posthumous effort Circles and more, it's now time for XXL to look ahead at April's new music releases.

Action Bronson is set to release his third studio album Only For Dolphins later this month. Back in February, the rapper and Fuck That's Delicious star announced the album's projected release on Twitter.

"MY NEW FULL LEGNTH ALBUM *ONLY FOR DOLPHINS* IN APRIL," Bronson wrote on Feb. 17. "RESPECT MY MOTHERFUCKING MUSTACHE."

Bronson has had the album in the works for a while now. In fact, he even teased it on his last studio album, 2018's White Bronco.

"My next album is only for dolphins,” Bronson said on "Mt. Etna."

On April 3, rapper-singer Rod Wave will release his latest effort, Pray 4 Love. The project is the follow-up to November 2019's Ghetto Gospel, which was executive-produced by Kevin Gates and debuted high on the Billboard Hot 100, landing at No. 10 in its first week of release.

On April 17, Tech N9ne will drop his EnterFear album, the culmination of his popular two-part EnterFear EP series. Level 1 was released back in Nov. 2019, while the most recent, Level 2, dropped in January.

Other projects this month include releases from Dvsn, Quelle Chris, Thundercat and more. You can check out the full list of all the new music releases for yourself in the gallery below.

See April 2020 New Music Releases