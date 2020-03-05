Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake album is almost here, and Uzi's helped signify that by unloading the tracklist for the project.

On Thursday (March 5), the Philly rapper hit up his social media accounts to drop the official tracklist for his long-awaited Eternal Atake album. Check out the tracklist below.

Besides a feature from Syd, who appears on a song called "Urgency," Uzi's new album appears devoid of features. While Uzi doesn't provide much in the way of production information, he revealed that Chief Keef produced "Chrome Hearts Tags" in a tweet he posted after uploading his tracklist.

Curiously, "Futsal Shuffle 2020," now written as simply "Futsal Shuffle," and "That Way" do not feature any numbers next to them. This could mean they are designated as bonus tracks on the forthcoming album.

The tracklist comes a couple of days after Uzi allowed his fans to pick out the album cover for his forthcoming LP. In a series of tweets, the "XO Tour Llif3" rapper, who recently said that there's a part two of the beloved song, posted three potential pieces of art and said one would make the cut.

“I’m letting You Pick The Cover!!!!” Uzi tweeted. “Covers by 3 different artist[s] by the way so we just giving opportunity even if you don’t get picked."

Fans let their voices be known, picking the most futuristic of the images. Now that we have the singles, cover art, a cinematic trailer and tracklist, all that's left is the album, which is slated to drop on March 13.

The album is set to feature songs we've heard over the past few months like "Futsal Shuffle 2020" and "That Way," which samples the Backstreet Boys' classic hit.

Check out Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake tracklist below.

Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake Album Tracklist

1. "Baby Pluto"

2. "Lo Mein"

3. "Silly Watch"

4. "Pop"

5. "You Better Move"

6. "Homecoming"

7. "I'm Sorry"

8. "Celebration Station"

9. "Bigger Than Life"

10."Chrome Heart Tags"

11. "Bust Me"

12. "Prices"

13. "Urgency" Featuring Syd

14. "Venetia"

15. "Secure the Bag"

16. "P2 (The End)"

*Bonus Tracks*

17. "Futsal Shuffle"

18. "That Way"

Generation Now