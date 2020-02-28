March 2020 New Music Releases

Following February releases that included Pop Smoke's Meet the Woo Vol. 2 (which saw a No. 7 debut on the Billboard 200 just before the rapper's untimely passing), Royce 5'9"'s The Allegory and Youngboy Never Broke Again's Still Flexin', Still Steppin', XXL is now looking ahead to March.

Joyner Lucas is expected to finally drop his ADHD album on March 27, after first announcing the project back in October of 2018.

“This project is my big FUCK YOU to any and everybody who never thought I wouldn’t make it this far,” Joyner wrote on Instagram at the time with the album's cover art, which has remained the same. “My big FUCK YOU to anybody who has ever stood in my way. My big FUCK YOU to anybody who ever shitted on me on my way up. That goes to family, friends, enemies, ex girls, teachers, principals, police, judges, or anybody who told me I wouldn’t get here. The kid with 'ADHD' did it.”

Since then, the rapper has released a handful of singles, though it's not confirmed whether they all will appear on the project.

On March 20, The Weeknd will release his first full album since 2016's Starboy. After Hours will feature the previously-released, platinum-selling songs "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights," the former of which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Also this month, King Von will drop LeVon James on March 6. The 16-track project will be released in a joint venture with Lil Durk's OTF imprint and Empire, and is set to feature appearances from the likes of Durk himself, YNW Melly, NLE Choppa and more.

Other projects this month include offerings from Tory Lanez, CJ Fly, Rich The Kid and more. You can check out the full list of all the new music releases for yourself in the gallery below.