Engineer Angie Randisi Is Working Heavily With Lil Baby Thanks to Drake

Angie Randisi’s lifelong passion for music led her from high school graduation in Montreal to Metalworks Institute in Missisauga, Ont., the entertainment arts school that would teach her about the music business and engineering. She switched her focus from A&R to becoming an engineer after finding that side more intriguing while studying in school. Randisi graduated in 2018, and interned at OVO’s SOTA Studios, where she grew under the tutelage of Noah “40” Shebib, the world-renowned engineer-producer who helped create Drake’s sound.

Handling the board for PartyNextDoor’s 2020 album, PartyMobile, was Randisi’s first major look as assistant engineer. More recently, she has worked as Lil Baby’s main engineer on his upcoming album. At 23 years old, Angie is living the dream as OVO’s in-house engineer. She spoke to XXL about her journey and what lies ahead.

XXL: What is your role as an engineer?

Angie Randisi: As an intern, when you’re just starting, I was just willing to do anything. I guess he [40] saw that hunger in me, where I [was] just willing to outwork everybody. Now it’s a lot more hands-on, it’s technical. I’m OVO’s in-house engineer. It’s mainly recording, but I do a lot of mix preps for [40]. That studio is a spaceship, so it’s very rare that people do know how to run it.

What was the first huge moment for you in your career?

Stepping foot into SOTA OVO. I remember even the day before my interview for that position, I was at the Drake concert. I was watching the show and I was like, Oh shit, I got this interview tomorrow. I’m listening to the records live, and then I’m in the place where they’re creating the records, and I was involved in the creation of those records. It’s something I’ve always wanted.

How did you begin engineering for Lil Baby?

Drake reached out to me like, “I might have an opportunity for you. If you’re about it.” I think he hit me maybe a few hours after like, “When could you come to Atlanta? He [Lil Baby] wants to work with you as soon as possible.” We had gone out there for four days and then Baby had called Drake and he was like, “Extend her trip.” I stayed another week, and we just kept extending it. Then at that point, he was like, “I fuck with you a lot. You’re my engineer.”

What other artists have you been working with recently?

I’ve been working with 42 Dugg a lot. People like Rylo. Obviously the 4PF guys. It was dope working with Young Thug. I literally felt like that [Lil] Durk meme. He had done the whole verse, was like, “Now what we’re going to do is take every bar and flip it.” I was like, “What?” We did it and it sounded fire, but it was like, “Yo, this man a genius, the hell?”

