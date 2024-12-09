How Comedian Andrew Schulz Dug Himself a Hole in Kendrick Lamar Beef

Andrew Schulz has turned into a hip-hop pariah for his reaction to apparently being called out by Kendrick Lamar on the new song "Wacced Out Murals," and the comedian and podcast host has inexplicably continued to dig himself a hole with further comments egging on the situation.

The Origin of Kendrick Lamar and Andrew Schulz's Beef

Back in September, Schulz aired an episode of his Flagrant podcast with the hosts of the ShxtsnGigs Podcast that went viral for his comments about dating Black women and the reason it ages a man.

"[Men who date Black women] shave their hair because they start losing it," Schulz said during the pod. "Because they are so stressed being around that Black girl complaining about sh*t all the fu**ing time."

K-Dot appeared to address Schulz's comments on the GNX track "Wacced Out Murals" where he raps, "Don't let no White comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law."

In the days since the album dropped, Schulz has refused to accept fault in what he sees as a joke and instead further taunted K-Dot with sarcasm.

"Listen, rappers are telling comedians we need to be more respectful to women," he on an episode of Flagrant that aired on Dec. 5. "So we need to sit back and reflect...Listen, no one has respected women more through art than rappers. So I completely understand how a rapper could look at a comedian telling a joke and be like, 'Yo, you need to switch that sh*t up. How dare y'all keep saying your wives are annoying. Be more like us, bitches ain't nothing but hos and tricks, I beat my b***h with a stick.'"

He continued to double down and even made odd sexual remarks about the Compton, Calif. rapper's size.

"I would make love to him and there's nothing he could do about it," he said. "Just Kendrick Lamar, I would make love to him. And the only thing that he could do is decide if it's consensual or not."

Schulz continued to make social media posts about the situation. In one post, he claimed he was just getting warmed up.

While Schulz appears to believe this is all a joke, others are taking it more seriously. During a Dec. 7 episode of his other podcast Brilliant Idiots, he claimed Kendrick Lamar fans were sending him death threats. There are also reports that Schulz can't go to Los Angeles now without repercussions.

Members of the hip-hop community have also been weighing in. Hot 97 host Peter Rosenberg lamented Schulz's comments on social media. Meek Mill and TDE's Punch also called out Schulz.

Schulz has iterated that his jokes were not racist and he was kidding about sexually assaulting K-Dot. However, he stands on his right to joke about everyone. There might be a chance the hole he's dug himself might be too deep to get back in good graces with many hip-hop heads.