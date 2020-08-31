6ix9ine Asks If He Should Put Tory Lanez on His Album Amidst Rumors of Megan Thee Stallion Collab

6ix9ine is torn about his support for Tory Lanez, particularly regarding his upcoming album.

Yesterday (Aug. 30), Tekashi put a poll on his Instagram Story asking if he should put a record he has with the Toronto artist on his new album, TattleTales, which is expected to come out on Friday (Sept. 4).

"I got this old Tory record that he cleared for me in 2017," 6ix9ine wrote. "IM WRONG IF I PUT IT ON MY ALBUM ??? It's already cleared & ITS A FUCKIN HIT."

6ix9ine via Instagram

The poll's results went as follows: "PUT IT ON ALBUM" (83 percent) and "DON'T" (17 percent).

6ix9ine's album is currently available for pre-order, but the tracklist isn't available yet, so it's unclear which artists will appear on the effort. Meanwhile, over the weekend, the rumor mill began buzzing intensely with speculation that there could be an appearance from Megan Thee Stallion on Tekashi's second LP.

The theorizing likely stems from an unconfirmed song lineup that has been circulating on social media. The supposed tracklist includes Megan, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Nicki Minaj, Ozuna, Bad Bunny and Akon, whom 6ix9ine's team confirmed will appear on the album.

Tekashi announced last week that he is delivering a new album and shortly after revealing the news, he resorted to his typical trolling antics. The Brooklyn rapper visited Chicago's O Block, particularly the location where Lil Durk's cousin Nuski was killed back in 2014, to inform fans of his impending release. In a video uploaded to IG last week, 6ix9ine poured out liquor for the lives lost in the Chi-town neighborhood.

Lil Durk and Lil Reese both commented on the video and Tekashi being in their home city. Reese's comment prompted 6ix9ine to repost an old clip of the rapper getting jumped last year. 6ix9ine later posted another video of him re-enacting the incident.

On another note, Durk revealed that Tekashi's team reached out to him offering to pay him millions to continue trolling against the rapper. 2020 XXL Freshman Lil Tjay chimed in and said 6ix9ine's camp made a similar proposition to him.

It's unclear who will be featured on 6ix9ine's new album, but the artists likely won't be unveiled until closer towards the end of the week.