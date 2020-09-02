6ix9ine Admits to Physically Abusing the Mother of His Child in First Interview Since Prison Release

6ix9ine has done his first interview since being released from home confinement after finishing out the remainder of his federal prison sentence on house arrest. Within the conversation, Tekashi shares information about his tumultuous relationship with the mother of his child.

While speaking with The New York Times in an article that was published this afternoon (Sept. 2), 6ix9ine admits to having domestic disputes with his daughter's mother, Sara Molina. When asked about the allegations Molina made against him, claiming that he abused her for years, the "Gooba" rapper said, "We did have physical fights. I admitted to all that."

During 6ix9ine's pre-trial hearing last September, he confessed to years of domestic violence from 2011 to November of 2018 in his cooperation agreement with the government.

Tekashi also emphatically stated that he doesn't think it is OK to put his hands on a woman.

6ix9ine later addressed the impact his actions could have on his daughter, who will later grow to learn that he once abused her mother. "It will suck," he begins to explain. "My daughter’s not dumb. She’ll see everything on the internet. There’s a lot of things that we’ll have to explain to her. Me and Sara spoke. I’ve been visiting my daughter, I’ve been giving my daughter money. I admitted my truth. It’s the worst thing ever. But I’m not going to sit there and lie to you. I’m telling you, I did it. I admit to it, and I apologize. I don’t owe the world an apology, the person I owe an apology to is Sara Molina. She got that apology. That’s where it matters."

Back in 2019, Sara Molina shared a story of Tekashi's abuse with the Daily Beast, revealing that she was beaten so badly that she was unable to open her eyes.

"He punches me out of nowhere," she said of a physical encounter that took place between herself and 6ix9ine back in October of 2018, shortly after she arrived in Dubai. According to the report, the rapper had allegedly punched Molina in the head and a hair clip extension dug into her scalp.

"So I was leaking blood,” she recounted. "There was blood on the hotel pillow cases. He got scared."

Molina then said she told him she was going to go back home, but 6ixine swayed her not to leave. "He basically was telling me I can’t, he was sorry,” she said. “He convinced me to stay.”

The mother of 6ix9ine's daughter also alleged that he accused her of trying to have more than a platonic relationship with his then-manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan. "I'm going to ask you again, has Shotti ever tried to come home to you?," she recalled at the time. Molina added that Tekashi began punching her and the abuse lasted for two hours. She later said that when she looked in the mirror the following morning, her face was swollen and she could barely see through her eyes, which were both black.

Tekashi's recent interview with The New York Times comes days ahead of the release of his second studio album, TattleTales, which drops on Friday (Sept. 4).