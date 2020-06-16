6ix9ine continues to wage war against Meek Mill on social media.

On Tuesday afternoon (June 16), following the news that Meek Mill's song "Otherside of America" debuted at No. 64 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, 6ix9ine is revisiting comments he made last week via Instagram live about Drake's effect on Meek charting on Billboard charts. 6ix9ine reposted an image from Rap Spotlights account on his own Instagram page, which noted where the Philadelphia rapper ranked on the chart. He also wrote a message claiming that Meek didn't chart higher because Drake isn't on the record.

"This what happens to bums when they don't have Drake to carry them on they song," Tekashi wrote in the caption that is now deleted from IG.

The "Gooba" rapper's most recent comments come after he attempted to expose Meek on Instagram live while promoting his new song "Trollz" with Nicki Minaj last week. During the livestream, 6ix9ine claimed that both Meek and Future can only chart when Drizzy is on their tracks. He also accused the Dream Chasers Records founder of hanging with snitches.

"I don't got no animosity toward Desiree," Tekashi said. "Meek Mill, you're first. So Desiree Perez, she is an executive at Roc Nation. She's an executive at Roc Nation. Desiree Perez was arrested and is a Roc Nation executive who works with Meek Mill. You see Meek Mill right here with Desiree Perez. She is part of their prison reform with Jay-Z at Roc Nation. She is a executive at Roc Nation, but then you go saying we don't fuck with rats. Your executive is a rat."

Meek and 6ix9ine have been going back and forth since the 24-year-old rapper was released from federal prison and into home confinement in April. Early last month, Meek Mill and 6ix9ine went at each other on social media after Meek posted a tweet saying he hoped the "Fefe" rapper would apologize for snitching during his trial for federal racketeering and firearms charges.