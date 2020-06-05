Meek Mill Takes Aim at President Trump on New Song “Otherside of America”: Listen

A number of rappers have taken aim at President Trump and Meek Mill is the latest to do so by unleashing his fury on a new track.

Meek delivered the new record on Friday (June 5). The track addresses systemic oppression while also including comments Trump made during a 2016 election speech, in which he minimized the plights of the Black community.

At the beginning of the Philadelphia native's newly released "Otherside of America," he plays a clip from the controversial Trump speech. "What do you have to lose?," the now-president questioned before promising that he would receive over 95 percent of the Black vote. "You’re living in poverty. Your schools are no good. You have no jobs. Fifty-eight percent of your youth is unemployed. What the hell do you have to lose?"

The Dream Chasers Records founder then shares his perspective on the "Otherside of America," spitting about the poverty, economic hardships and violence faced in those communities.

"We was starvin’ for a thousand nights/Livin’ like we tryin’ to die tonight/Gloc 40 sound like dynamite/I was fuckin' up my cop money/Sellin’ soap like it’s China white/OGs said 'you fuckin’ the block up'/I was mad I was tryna fight/Nigga we hungry/Mama at work, daddy he dead/Nigga we lonely/Stomach growlin’ like an AMG goin’ to bed/We hungry/Uzi on me, all my friends are dead/Nigga we lonely/Reporting live from the other side of America," Meek raps on the song.

Meek, who is an advocate for criminal justice reform, closes out the record with an interview he did on CNN in 2018, in which he asked the news anchor Michael Smerconish if he would carry a gun if he lived in a neighbor overwhelmed with gun violence.

"I always dreamed to be on CNN to be able to express myself and speak for the voiceless young men of America," the Dreams and Nightmares rapper begins. "The first step I would say: I grew up in America in a ruthless neighborhood where we are not protected by police, we grew up in ruthless environments, we grew up around murder, you see murder, you see seven people die a week, I think you would probably carry a gun yourself. Would you?"

Smerconish replied, "Uh, yeah, I probably would."

Meek Mill doesn't specifically name President Trump in the record, but the track takes on comments made by the current president pertaining to the Black community.

The release of "Otherside of America" comes days after nationwide protests have taken place demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, Black men and women who were killed due to racism and police brutality.

Check out Meek Mill's new track below.