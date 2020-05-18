6ix9ine has been defeated by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande today.

On Monday (May 18), Billboard announced that Tekashi's new single, "Gooba," debuted at the No. 3 spot on the Hot 100 chart, trailing behind Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U," which landed at the top spot. Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj's remix to "Say So," fell to the No. 2 on the chart after debuting at No. 1 last week.

Just before Billboard released the news of Ariana and Bieber debuting at No. 1, 6ix9ine posted a video on his Instagram page accusing the publication of manipulating their charting numbers. In the clip, he claimed that Billboard No. 1's can be purchased and that Ariana's team bought units for her "Stuck With U" record.

"They bought 30,000 units with six credit cards," the Brooklyn rapper said, referring to Grande's song. "Six credits cards. Now, again, you're gonna enjoy your No. 1. Explain how you buy 30,000 with six credit cards?"

Tekashi dropped his new single on May 8, days after he had been teasing his return to the rap scene after serving 16 months behind bars on federal firearms and racketeering charges. On April 29, the rapper hopped on Instagram and hinted that he had something up his sleeve, which turned out to be "Gooba" and an accompanying video for the record. Since the release of the song over a week ago, 6ix9ine has said many times that Billboard isn't playing fair when it comes to calculating which artist gets the No. 1 spot.

The same day 6ix9ine asked fans if they were "ready" for what he had in store for them on May 8, he received permission from a judge to film music videos in the backyard of his home. Tekashi, who is serving the remainder of his federal sentence on house confinement, received an early release from prison on April 2 due to coronavirus concerns.