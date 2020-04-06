6ix9ine Asks Judge for Permission to Film Music Video in His Backyard

Now that 6ix9ine is out of prison and has been given permission to make music, the rapper is asking to film a music video while on house arrest.

In court documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (April 23), the rapper, who is serving the remainder of his prison sentence on home confinement after being granted an early release due to the coronavirus outbreak, has asked a judge to allow him to shoot a music video in his backyard.

6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, filed the motion today asking a judge to let the rapper “spend up to two hours in his backyard, once a week, for employment purposes only.” Lazzarro added that Tekashi’s probation officer is aware of the request for the rapper to spend time in the backyard of his home and has no objection.

The Brooklyn rapper was released from prison on April 2 after being granted a compassionate release due to his asthma condition. 6ix9ine, who has been ordered to wear an ankle bracelet while on house arrest, was released into home confinement after it was agreed that his medical condition would have made it difficult for him to fight the coronavirus had he contracted the illness while in prison.

Since his release, Tekashi has been given permission to not only record music, but to return to social media as well.

6ix9ine was arrested in November of 2018 on federal racketeering and firearms charges. His originally scheduled release date from prison was set for Aug. 2, 2020. He will now carry out his sentence at home until that date.

XXL has reached out to 6ix9ine's team for a comment.