6ix9ine Urges Fans to Buy His New Single Four Times

6ix9ine wants to run up the numbers on his new single, "Trollz," featuring Nicki Minaj and he's using an unorthodox tactic.

On Saturday (June 13), Tekashi put up a video post on his Instagram page urging fans to buy the new single up to four times.

"To all my fans, this is very important," he said in the video. "If you can, go purchase 'Trollz' on iTunes up to four times. You can purchase, legally, up to four times. If you can. There's also merch at the 6ix9ine store. But most importantly, you have CDs, vinyl, cassettes etc. You can buy up to four times. That's the legal amount, up to four times. Again, we are winning by far, but, there is always some bullshit with these people. So, run it up."

He captioned the clip, "GO BUY TROLLZ ON I TUNES IF YOU CAN. *IF YOU CAN* PURCHASE AT THE STORE VINYLS AND MERCHANDISE. IF YOU CANTTTTTTT THATS FINE STREAM IT I LOVE YOU EVEN MORE THE BEST TIK TOK FOR TROLLZ WINS 10,000 DOLLARS 2 ND PLACE 5,000 3 RD PLACE 1,000 TAG ME AND @nickiminaj SO WE CAN SEE IT ‼️‼️‼️‼️"

Tekashi is shooting for a No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 next week after feeling like he was snubbed on his first post-prison single, "Gooba." The single ended up debuting at No. 3 on the chart, much to the chagrin of 6ix9ine, who accused Billboard of fudging the numbers so he would not come out on top.

6ix9ine has since had copyright issues with the "Gooba" track. The song was removed from YouTube due to a claim made by Kenyan producer Magix Egna. The video was later reposted to the video platform.