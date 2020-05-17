6ix9ine Dropping New Music Video This Week

Now that 6ix9ine has all eyes on him, he's ready to drop more music.

On Sunday (May 17), the polarizing rapper announced he will be taking a brief Instagram hiatus and also revealed a new release is afoot. "I'm staying off Instagram till Friday. New music video Friday May 22 3 PM EST," he posted via his IG account.

In the caption for the IG post, he bragged about the popularity of his return to social media and the rap game following a 16-month prison stay. "I proved I’m the king of Instagram," he added. "AND I TOOK BACK THE KING OF NEW YORK. I proved that to you with numbers. The internet was dead without me."

Last week, Tekashi promised to drop a new song if "Gooba" got 10,000 downloads. On Saturday (May 16), he posted of photo of himself trying to lick his own foot and captioned the pic, "500,000 comments I’ll drop ANOTHER music video this FRIDAY ❤️."

The photo quickly surpassed the comments quota he requested.

"Gooba," the rapper's first song since he returned to music following his release from prison to home confinement, turned out to be highly successful for the Brooklyn native. The video broke a YouTube record previously held by Eminem's "Kill Shot" video for the most views in a 24-hour period for a hip-hop visual with 38.9 million views—Em's "Kill Shot" had 38.1 million views in 24 hours.

6ix9ine's "Gooba" is in a battle to be the top song on the Billboard Hot 100 when the chart is revealed later this week, though the rapper has shown skepticism and accused Billboard of fudging the numbers not in his favor.