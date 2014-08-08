A Study Says 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” Will Make You A Confident Person

Even though 50 Cent's infectious banger "In Da Club" is over 10 years old, it still resonates in the minds of many people. According to a report found on NME, by The Society For Personality And Social Psychology, 50's "In Da Club" helps instill more confidence in the average person in contrast to records like The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Big Poppa," Baha Men's "Who Let The Dogs Out?" and Fatboy Slim's "Because We Can."

The study consisted of breaking up subjects into two groups. The groups that listened to 50 Cent's record among other notable artists like 2 Unlimited's "Get Ready For This" and Queen's "We Will Rock You" felt more compelled to be more assertive and take action. Those songs were part of the "high power" playlist.

The "high power" playlist made people "more inclined to take control of situations such as job interviews and client meetings," said the report.

Records like The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Big Poppa," Baha Men's "Who Let The Dogs Out?" and Fatboy Slim's "Because We Can" performed worse and was labeled as "lower power." According to the study, these songs made people perform "meeker in the same situations."

You can check out more on the research here.