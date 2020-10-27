50 Cent Says He Would Like to Forget G-Unit

50 Cent may have experienced some career highs with his fellow G-Unit members over the years, but now he admits he'd like to forget all about the group.

Last month, Fif sat down with his former DJ Whoo Kid for a virtual interview to discuss the rapper's new TV show, Power Book II, and the possibility of a G-Unit movie being released. When Whoo Kidd brought up the topic, 50 was quick to shoot it down.

"There was N.W.A, there was like all these Tupac movies," Whoo Kidd said during the Sept. 1 conversation. "Is there gonna be a G-Unit movie, man. Are you gonna wait for like a real G-Unit movie, everybody? Or are you gonna fix everything among the clique first?"

"I don't care to do that," 50 Cent responded. "I'd like to forget the G-Unit."

The Get Rich or Die Tryin' rapper's candid response shocked Whoo Kidd, who went on to say that Fif's fans would never let him forget the group, which formerly consisted of 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo and Young Buck.

"Kendrick don't even let those boys come on his stage when he perform," 50 continued, seemingly referring to fellow TDE rappers Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul. "He does his shows all by hisself. I coulda did that. What the fuck I'm bringing these dirty niggas on the stage for? I coulda did it like Kendrick, dolo."

G-Unit as a group experienced its glory days in the 2000s, with their collective album Beg for Mercy, released in 2003, and plenty of mixtapes. Since then, the group has become estranged with Fif and Young Buck beefing publicly over issues involving money.

In the past, Young Buck claimed he once owed 50 Cent $300,000 for his music. According to Buck, he attempted to pay half of his debt to Fif upfront and spread out the remaining $150,000 over a one-month span. However, 50 allegedly requested more money from Buck for his music catalog in order for Buck to be a free agent and no longer signed to Fif.

Elsewhere in the conversation with Whoo Kidd, a wild memory was brought up that happened in Africa when fans were shooting in the crowd. Fif looked back with glee when remembering the moment.

"We were on the soccer field," 50 recalled. "They had the concert set up on it. And they started shooting—ba, ba, ba, ba, ba. And I told him, 'Play 'What Up Gangsta.' I thought that was gonna diffuse that energy. At that point when that record came on, it was over. They forget they was shooting. Niggas like 'Woo.'"

Watch 50 Cent speak about his desire to "forget the G-Unit" at the 26:43-mark below.