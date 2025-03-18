50 Cent Doesn’t Hold Back From Roasting Comedian Tracy Morgan for Throwing Up at NBA Game

50 Cent is calling out comedian Tracy Morgan for throwing up at the New York Knicks game in New York City last night.

50 Cent Shocked by Tracy Morgan's Medical Issue

On Monday night (March 17), Morgan was sitting courtside for the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game in Madison Square Garden. Early in the third quarter, Morgan projectile vomited on the floor and the game was briefly stopped as staff assisted him. Video of the incident, which can be seen below, shows Morgan holding a towel to his mouth and being wheeled off in a wheelchair. He also appeared to be suffering from a nosebleed. The game resumed following a brief delay to clean up the mess.

50 Cent weighed in on the headline-grabbing moment on Instagram on Monday night. Fif shared a photo that shows Morgan emptying his stomach on the MSG floor while someone tries to assist him by patting his back. The Queens, N.Y. rapper captioned the photo: "Damn Tracy WTF going on bro, too much Branson cognac. LOL."

Tracy Morgan, a native of The Bronx, N.Y., is often seen sitting courtside at Knicks games. It is unclear what happened to the 56-year-old funnyman.

He has suffered from serious health issues in the past. In 2010, he underwent a kidney transplant. In 2014, he was involved in a car crash with a Walmart truck and was in a coma for two weeks before pulling through. Morgan ended up settling with Walmart for an estimated $90 million.

Check out 50 Cent's reaction to Tracy Morgan vomiting at the New York Knicks game below.

