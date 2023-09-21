50 Cent Reacts to Former Employee Pleading Guilty to Scheming Rapper Out of $2 Million

50 Cent is weighing in on news of his former employee pleading guilty to defrauding Fif's Sire Spirits line of over $2 million.

50 Cent Reacts to Guilty Plea

On Thursday (Sept. 21), 50 Cent shared a post on Instagram giving an update on his former employee Mitchell Green's fraud case. Sharing a screenshot of a CTInsider article that reports Green has pleaded guilty to taking $2.2 million in kickbacks from 50's Sire Sprits company, the rap-mogul captioned the post, "Beam Suntory got me into this mess with these people. They are not going to like the out come."

Read More: 50 Cent Roasts Busta Rhymes for Lewd Use of Microphone During Performance

50 Cent Wins $6 Million Lawsuit Against Green

50 Cent has already won a civil case against Green. Fif sued Green in September of 2021, accusing him of taking $2.2 million in under-the-table kickbacks from 2018-2020 while serving as director of brand management. Last October, a judge found Green guilty of liable to Sire Spirits for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and unjust enrichment. As a result, 50 Cent was awarded a judgment of $6,194,293.

Back in March, Green filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to court documents. 50 planned to take the man's property in order to settle the debt.

"I need you out my house by Monday." 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. "I think i’m gonna put Epoxy floors in this place. I’m gonna keep it and his family pictures around, you know as a theme for the place. LOL."

Read More: Fan Runs Up on 50 Cent While Performing and Gets Tackled by Security

Peep 50 Cent reacting to news that his former employee has pleaded guilty in a $2 million fraud scheme below.

See 50 Cent's Instagram Reaction