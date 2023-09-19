50 Cent Roasts Busta Rhymes for Lewd Use of Microphone During Performance

50 Cent has clowned Busta Rhymes for crudely using his microphone during a recent show on the G-Unit leader's Final Lap Tour.

50 Cent Makes a Joke of Busta Rhymes for Lewd Use of Microphone During Performance

While Busta Rhymes has remained a sturdy supporting act on 50 Cent's Final Lap Tour, the G-Unit leader clowned his fellow performer on Instagram on Tuesday (Sept. 19). 50 showed no mercy to Busta Rhymes, who behaved inappropriately with a microphone during a recent show in St. Paul, Minn. 50 even noted that Busta stole the lewd microphone schtick from him.

"BUSTA stole this move from me, I use to do this to magic stick 10 years ago," 50 cent wrote alongside a clip of Busta's moves on Instagram. "Now it just feels dirty, inappropriate unnecessary LMAO this is giving, your old uncle at the barbecue that won’t go sit down vibes right!"

Busta was feeling himself a little too much during the Final Lap Tour stop on Friday (Sept. 15). The Flipmode Squad leader decided to partake in some explicit antics with his microphone halfway through the show, with a clip shared to Instagram by @thefitprodigy showing Busta simulating an erect penis with his mic.

While Busta's suggestive song "I Know What You Want" plays in the background, Busta can be seen at one point beckoning to a fan while rapping "Baby, if you give it to me." He then strokes his mic with his tongue out, and tells the fan in question that "we f**king tonight."

"I see your love for me, baby," Busta calls out at one point.

50 Cent's Final Lap Tour Has Many Memorable Moments

50 Cent's sprawling Final Lap Tour has had no shortage of wild moments. The Power mogul recently brought out Eminem to perform at a show in Detroit, and last Saturday (Sept. 16) 50 was charged at by an overeager fan. Luckily, security tackled the fan and was able to escort him off stage before he got close to the rapper, but it was an intense moment nonetheless.

Check out Busta Rhymes' lewd performance below.

Watch Busta Rhymes' Lewd Performance With His Microphone