50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Posting Meme About Shooting Incident

50 Cent issues an apology to Megan Thee Stallion after posting a meme about her recent shooting incident.

Late Monday evening (July 27), Fif issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion after the 25-year-old rapper called out people via social media for making fun of the shooting she was recently involved in and suffered injuries from. In an Instagram post published by the New York rapper, 50 explained how he didn't think Megan's incident was real and that he never set out to intentionally hurt her.

"Damn I didn’t think this shit was real,‍♂️It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry. ‍♂️," he wrote.

The meme 50 is apologizing for stems from when he posted an image from the 1991 film Boyz n the Hood superimposed with Megan's head, showing her as the character Ricky, played by actor Morris Chestnut, who gets shot while running away.

The "Candy Shop" rapper responded to comments Meg made earlier that day, in which she clarified that she is not protecting anyone involved in the shooting incident as details surrounding the event continue to emerge. She then spoke about how her parents' passing has left a hole in her life she tried to fill.

"Imagine being 25 and you don't have both of your parents," she continues. "My mama was my best friend and I'm still really not over that. So, you kinda try to fill your space with a bunch of people that you think to make you happy. Like, it's a lot."

Megan was shot on July 12, sustaining gunshot wounds on both of her feet after allegedly trying to leave the chauffeur-driven SUV that she and Tory Lanez were riding in. Claims suggest that she and Tory got into an argument before she attempted to leave the vehicle. Tory was arrested after the shooting for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. Megan later released a statement on the incident prompting an investigation into an assault with a deadly weapon. Tory Lanez is not a suspect at this time.