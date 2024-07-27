50 Cent and Keith Sweat Engage in Fiery Exchange

50 Cent and Keith Sweat had engaged in a fiery exchange over the singer's scheduled appearance at 50's Humor & Harmony Weekend and Keith's upcoming New York City event.

50 Cent and Keith Sweat Have Heated Argument

50 Cent and Keith Sweat got into a heated argument on Instagram over the singer's scheduled appearance at 50's Humor & Harmony Weekend event in Shreveport, Louisiana on Aug. 8-11. Sweat is supposed to perform at the 50 Cent & Friends Concert on Aug. 10, but it might not happen now.

On Friday (July 26), 50 Cent posted a video on his Instagram of himself talking to his assistant who informed him that Keith Sweat wants 50 at his Aug. 3 event in New York City, where Mayor Eric Adams will be presenting the singer with the prestigious Key to the City honor. If 50 doesn't show up, Sweat says he's not performing at his Louisiana event. 50 explained that he can't make it and joked that Mayor Adams is giving Diddy's returned Key of the City to him.

"@keithsweat is tripping, [laughing emoji] he getting Diddy's Key to the city Aug's 3[.] They blocking off streets in Harlem for him. Now if he don’t show up in Shreveport, we ain’t f**king with him no more."

Keith Sweat caught wind of 50's clip and posted his own video on his Instagram page. The R&B veteran addressed 50, stating that if Fif does not attend his Aug. 3 event in New York City, Keith will appear at 50's Louisiana show via Zoom.

In the clip below, the R&B singer played 50's 1999 song "How to Rob," where the New York rhymer threatened to rob Keith by showing "the barrel of his nine." In the caption, Keith wrote: "Hey Fif I gotta respond to you I’m definitely not coming to Shreveport now. I just remember you said this about me back in the day. I’ll see y’all in NYC Aug 3rd when I get to the key to the city 🗝️🗝️🗝️ You need to be there with me and everything is squashed. Love You Shreveport LMFAO."

Hours later, 50 Cent reported Keith's video and doubled down on his previous remarks but still demanded that the "Make It Last Forever" singer show up to his event.

"Oh no, I was tripping when I wrote that, yo a*s better be in Shreveport [ninja emonji]. We need that grown and sexy s**t! @keithsweat stop playing get your a*s on da jet man," he wrote in the caption.

50 Cent Is Bringing A-list Celebrities and Performers to Shreveport, Louisiana

50 Cent's Humor & Harmony Weekend festival will showcase a star-studded lineup of comedians and rappers. On Aug. 8, 50 Cent will host the Big Bowl Comedy Show, featuring comedians such as Bill Bellamy, Katt Williams, Michael Blackson, Andrew Schulz and more. Additionally, artists Moneybagg Yo and Muni Long are scheduled to perform.

The 50 Cent & Friends concert on Aug. 10 will showcase a lineup of A-list rappers and R&B singers. The bill includes rhymers such as 2 Chainz, Skilla Baby, Cam'ron, French Montana and more, as well as R&B artists like Al B. Sure, Monica, Dave Hollister, Keith Sweat and others.

Check out 50 Cent and Keith Sweat's fiery exchange on Instagram and listen to 50's "How to Rob" song below.

See 50 Cent and Keith Sweat's Fiery Exchange on Instagram

Listen to 50 Cent's "How to Rob" Song