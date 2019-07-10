Fan Sends $10,000 Worth of Alcohol to 50 Cent for His Birthday: Report

50 Cent got hooked up with thousands of dollars worth of liquor for his birthday.

According to a report Page Six published Tuesday (July 9), the Queens, N.Y. native hit up Rockwell nightclub in Miami Beach to celebrate his 44th birthday. After arriving at 2 a.m., 50 was welcomed by a birthday gift from a megafan. 50 received at least $10,000 worth of alcohol and was reportedly hyped about it.

“He enjoyed the gift,” said the source. “He was dancing and partying when the parade arrived and seemed extremely happy all night long.”

The parade of bottles continued all throughout the night. Although he doesn't drink hard liquor himself, the Power creator's entourage full of women seemed excited about 50's birthday gift. While the bottles kept coming, 50 spent the night sipping on his own premier champagne Le Chemin du Roi. While the party raged on, the rapper kept his wads of cash stowed away and passed out glasses of champagne instead.

During his appearance, 50 also hit the stage to perform his classic joints like “Wanksta,” “21 Questions,” “What Up Gangsta,” and “Down on Me.” At one point, Rockwell's DJ asked if Power was actually coming back for another season once season six is over.

“Oh, we gonna do another season," 50 confirmed.

Last month (June 25), 50 sent out a tweet in which he claimed the Starz series he created would return for another season after season six.

"I Changed my mind POWER is not going to be over after season 6. This shit is to good ‍♂️ #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzplay," 50 said in a tweet featuring a photo of himself.

See 50 Cent perform at Rockwell below.