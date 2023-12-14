50 Cent Defends NBA Player Draymond Green After Punching Jusuf Nurkić Leads to Indefinite Suspension

50 Cent is defending NBA Player Draymond Green for punching Jusuf Nurkić, which led to Green being suspended indefinitely by the league.

50 Backs Draymond Green

On Wednesday (Dec. 13), 50 Cent reacted to news of Draymond Green being indefinitely suspended by the NBA after he was ejected for punching Phoenix Suns player Jusuf Nurkić during a game on Tuesday (Dec. 12). Fif shared a video of the incident on his Instagram page, which can be seen below. In the caption, the Queens, N.Y. rap mogul defended Green's actions.

"This fool is my favorite player, WTF Is wrong wit him," 50 wrote. "[shrug emoji] that was a mistake, I will apologize for him. [raised eyebrow emoji] come on it’s a physical game."

50 Cent Reacts to Previous Draymond Green Ejection

This isn't the first time 50 Cent has had a hilarious reaction to a Draymond Green ejection. Last season, Green was ejected after stomping on Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis during a playoff game.

"Said @money23green what the fvck you do that for?" 50 captioned a video of the incident on Instagram. "He said 50 im a big stepper, i’m out here steppin on s**t it’s the play offs. i was sitting there looking like oh sh*t!"

The latest suspension for Green comes after he was suspended for five games for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock last month.

Check out 50 Cent's reaction to Draymond Green punching Jusuf Nurkić and being suspended indefinitely below.

See 50 Cent's Post Defending Draymond Green

Watch Draymond Green Being Ejected After Punching Jusuf Nurkić