50 Cent Threatens to Push Dave Blunts Down a Flight of Stairs, Dave Responds With Scathing Diss Track

50 Cent and Dave Blunts are trading shots online, with Dave clapping back with a scathing diss track after Fif threatened to push him down a flight of stairs.

Odd 50 Cent and Dave Blunts Beef Erupts

On Sunday (July 20), 50 shared a photo of Dave on Instagram in a post directed at Ye. "Ye this ya manz, if I catch him im pushing down the stairs," 50 captioned the post below. It is unclear why 50 chose to take aim at Dave. However, Dave didn't let the slight slide.

Dave Blunts Responds to 50 Cent

Dave responded by dissing 50's 2011 film All Things Fall Apart in an IG post on Sunday. 50 famously shed dozens of pounds for the role and was shockingly thin.

"I been going to the gym and been locked in on my health journey the world is watching me lose weight but you lost all that weight for that weak ass movie and nobody watched that shit," Dave captioned a photo of 50 from the film.

Dave Blunts Shares 50 Cent Diss Song

On Monday (July 21), Dave shared a diss song aimed at the G-Unit boss on Instagram where he disses 50 while calling out Fif's child's mother, Daphne Joy.

"Curtis Jackson wanna diss me, ni**a must be smoking on Fent," Blunts raps on the track, which can be heard below. "Heard ya baby mama caught a c*mshot, nine times, that's 50 Cent/And I just got in the rap game but I'm 'bout as big as it gets/ Why the f**k is this old ni**a mad, 'cause his baby mama eating sh*t."

