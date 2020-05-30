50 Cent Thinks New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Should Be President

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has a fan in 50 Cent, who believes the politician is the right man for the job of President of the United States.

On Friday (May 29), Cuomo conducted a press conference addressing the protests that are taking place in the city and nationwide due to the killing of George Floyd. During his speech, he made a point to side with those demonstrating in the streets, pointing out the boiling point that has been reached.

"It's the same exact situation, and when does it change?" Cuomo questioned. "It's not like a situation you can't understand. Here's a minority, here's an African American. Here they are being abused. And it's the same situation. It's been 30 years since Rodney King. Amadou Diallo in New York, reporter won a Pulitzer Prize for the reporting. Wow, great job by journalists. Great job, showing the injustice. And what happened? Where was the resolution. Where was the progress? Eric Garner? No, I'm with the protesters."

After catching wind of Cuomo's fiery speech, 50 Cent cosigned the Empire State governor with a major endorsement on Instagram.

"👀THIS IS THE GUY RIGHT HERE, He doesn’t want to but we need him to be president," Fif captioned the video.

In the past, Cuomo, who has been the governor of New York since 2011, has flatly stated his disinterest in becoming Commander in Chief, but 50 clearly thinks the country needs him in the highest position of power.

50 has mixed feelings about the country's current president. Last month, he admitted Trump was a nightmare but also said he kinda liked his style.

Check out the Cuomo speech that made 50 a believer below.