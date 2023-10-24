21 Savage Nearly Gets Into a Fight in a Crowd of People Outside His Birthday Event

UPDATE (Oct. 25)

21 Savage has reacted to video of him appearing to almost get into a fight at his birthday event over the weekend.

"Why is y'all dragging a video of me stopping a fight and twisting it into what y'all want it to be?" he posted on his Instagram Story. "Who wants to fight on their birthday?"

See 21 Savage's IG statement below.

ORIGINAL STORY (Oct. 24):

21 Savage and his entourage nearly got into a fight outside at his birthday party over the weekend in downtown Atlanta.

21 Savage and Crew Nearly Fight at Party

On Monday (Oct. 23), multiple videos surfaced from 21 Savage's birthday party, which reportedly took place at Underground Atlanta over the weekend. In one video, 21 Savage and a group of men back down another man who appears to be working security for the event. The group rushes the man, who first gets in a fighting stance but eventually retreats. After more verbal confrontation, the rapper is whisked around from the scene by his crew.

In a separate video from the same event, another man is being stomped out by several individuals while surprised spectators scatter. The security member from the first video steps in and pepper sprays the attackers, causing them to disperse.

XXL has reached out to 21 Savage's team for comment.

21 Savage Settles Immigration Issues

21 Savage is on the heels of resolving his immigration status. After he was arrested in 2019 and charged with being an illegal immigrant from the U.K., 21 has been in a legal battle with ICE to secure his visa. Earlier this month, the rapper's attorney Charles Kuck confirmed he is in the clear.

"She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph [21 Savage] followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE," Kuck wrote in a statement to XXL. "His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally."

21 Savage celebrated his newfound freedom by announcing plans to return to the U.K. to perform.

See video of 21 Savage nearly getting into an altercation during his birthday celebration over the weekend below.

