21 Savage’s American Dream Album Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

21 Savage has secured back-to-back No. 1 solo albums, as his latest LP American Dream has debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart.

On Sunday (Jan. 21), Billboard announced the latest top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, which revealed 21 Savage's new American Dream album sits at the top spot. The Atlanta rapper's third solo LP moved 133,00 equivalent album units in its first week. This is 21 Savage's fourth top three solo debut. His freshman offering, Issa Album, debuted at No. 2 in 2017 with 77,000 units. 2018's I Am > I Was moved 131,000 units on its way to the top spot on the chart. Savage Mode 2 with Metro Boom debuted at No. 1 in 2020. 21 also has another No. 1 album with his Her Loss joint project with Drake. 21 Savage's latest LP features guest appearances from Doja Cat, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Metro Boomin and more.

Other rappers in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Drake (For All the Dogs, No. 4) and Nicki Minaj (Pink Friday 2, No. 7), both of which were released in 2023.

21 Savage Preps New Biopic Film

21 Savage is currently prepping the release of his biopic film America Dream: The 21 Savage Story, which was announced earlier this month. The movie will star Childish Gambino and Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin as the rapper at different points in his life. The movie is slated to be released on July 4, 2024.

