2024 XXL Freshman Information

The 2024 XXL Freshman Class has not yet been announced, but that's not what the internet thinks.

On Feb. 4, a fake list began to make the rounds on social media. Rap fans and critics alike were quick to comment on the rappers they assumed were selected, even though the list was fake. The list appeared as a photo taken of a computer screen with a document including the names listed under XXL 2024 Freshman Class Picks. It's worth noting that XXL does not type out its Freshman picks on a list like this, and never has despite fake lists coming out every year.

It's flattering to see excited rap fans eager to find out if their favorite artists make the cut in 2024. Last year's class included Finesse2Tymes, Lola Brooke, Rob49, Fridayy, GloRilla, 2Rare, Sleazyworld Go, Central Cee, Real Boston Richey, Luh Tyler, TiaCorine and DC The Don. Past Freshmen are also among the coveted 2016 class that includes 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Denzel Curry, Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, Lil Dicky, G Herbo, Desiigner, and Dave East. One of the most memorable moments from that class is the cypher featuring 21, Uzi, Yachty, Denzel and Kodak Black.

