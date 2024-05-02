Xzibit Teases Pimp My Ride Reboot?

Xzibit appears to be teasing a reboot of the popular reality show Pimp My Ride.

Pimp My Ride Returning?

On Wednesday (May 1), Xzibit shared a post on Instagram that may foreshadow the return of the popular MTV reality show hosted by the Cali rhymer. In the post, which can be seen below, is a picture of an ol' school ride with X-to-the Z's name on the hood.

"It's time to get back to customizing rides," is written under the photo, along with the date May 9, 2024.

X captioned the post with the same date.

The Legacy of Pimp My Ride

MTV's Pimp My Ride was a reality showed that aired for six seasons from 2004-2007, in which people with busted whips would be selected to get their cars upgraded by West Coast Customs. These were not regular upgrades. Along with top-notch accessories, WCC, and later Gilpan Auto Sports from season five on, would add outrageous additions to fit the owner's style or hobby. Comedian Tiffany Haddish even appeared in an episode in 2005.

However, after the show ended, several participants came forward to complain about the work they received and call out the show for being fake. Multiple participants claimed the luxury items were removed from their cars after filming was done. Other people claimed the extravagant additions didn't work, leaving them to foot the bill for repairs.

Check out Xzibit's post possibly teasing the return of Pimp My Ride and see footage from episodes of the original series below.

See Xzibit's Promo

Watch Pimp My Ride