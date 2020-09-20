YoungBoy Never Broke Again Surprises Fan With $1,000 in Diaper

YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently made a fan's day by gifting her $1,000.

The good deed occurred on Saturday (Sept. 19), when the rapper was at a Taco Bell near Airline Skate Center in Kenner, La. According to The Shade Room, NBA YoungBoy was approached by Rachelle Watson and her 13-year old daughter Tamia, who wanted to take a photo with the Top rhymer.

Before departing, YoungBoy handed the teen a pull-up diaper that ended up having a grand in it. In video of the reveal, Tamia feels into the diaper and pulls out several $100 bills before she and her mother become ecstatic.

This is the opposite reaction YoungBoy had back in May when a fan pulled up on him while he was sitting in a car in Texas. In that situation, the fan approached the unsuspecting rapper's ride while recording the whole situation. Instead of getting a fan-friendly YoungBoy, the rapper appeared upset that someone approached his whip and confronted the guy before the video ended abruptly.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is riding high after releasing his new Top LP last week. On Sunday (Sept. 20), Billboard announced the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The No. 1 debut marks the third time YoungBoy has reached the top spot in the last year, and his fourth time in the top three in the same time span.

The latest feat was his highest debut ever and is even more impressive considering the album was not pushed by several big-name features. Of the album's 19 tracks, only two contain guest appearances from Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne.