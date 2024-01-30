Here’s What Happened on Day 22 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

Another day, another court date for Young Thug and his codefendants in the YSL RICO case.

Day 22 of the Young Thug YSL RICO Case

For the second day this week, the Young Thug YSL RICO case was held at Fulton County Superior Court, with Thugger, born Jeffery Williams, and his five codefendants all present and accounted for. Following three weeks of testimony from YSL cofounder Trontavious "Tick" Stephens, he was dismissed on Day 21 of the trial and the prosecution continued to lay out their case with other witnesses.

Jurors See Photos of Young Thug and Gunna Being Arrested in 2017

Today's hearing featured the jury being shown photos by the prosecution of Young Thug and Gunna being arrested in Atlanta in 2017. The arrest came after a traffic stop where police say they discovered weed, meth, hydrocodone and cash. Thug ended up being charged with eight felonies in connection to the arrest. In the photos below, both Young Thug and Gunna are sitting on a sidewalk handcuffed.

Officer Testifies About Traffic Stop

Police officer Fikes testified about the 2017 traffic stop and arrests. Bodycam video of the arrest was played for the jury. The third person in the car, Don Veedoe, can be heard saying the stuff found in the car is his. He is expected to testify for the defense later.

In the case, Gunna pleaded out to a window tint violation, and the evidence was successfully suppressed by Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel. The suppression was later appealed and the charges were in limbo. The State then added the charges into the YSL RICO case as part of the wide-sweeping indictment.

Judge Disallows State From Bringing Up 2018 Traffic Stop

The State attempted to bring up a 2018 traffic stop involving Young Thug where his caravan was pulled over for speeding in Atlanta. The vehicle trailing Young Thug's car contained four men armed with high-powered rifles. The prosecution attempted to prove this incident was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy. Judge Ural Glanville disallowed the information to be presented to the jury.

The trial will continue with Day 23 on Wednesday (Jan. 31).

Young Thug Continues to Fight for His Freedom

Jeffery Williams, professionally known as as Young Thug, is facing multiple charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act. Prosecutors will attempt to prove that Thug and five codefendants used the YSL record label as a front for violent gang activity. The state claims YSL has committed numerous violent crimes throughout Atlanta, including armed robbery, conspiring to murder, and participating in criminal street gang activity. A jury of 12, including seven Black women, two White women, two Black men and one White man, will decide whether Thug is guilty or not. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Watch Day 22 of the Young Thug YSL RICO trial below.

