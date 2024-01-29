Here’s What Happened on Day 21 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

Young Thug is back in court fighting for his freedom in the YSL RICO trial.

Day 21 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

Young Thug Attorney Argues for Video of Plea Agreement to Be Played in Court

Following another week-long recess, the Young Thug YSL RICO trial resumed on Monday (Jan. 29). YSL cofounder Trontavious "Tick" Stephens, who took a plea deal in 2022 and is testifying on behalf of the prosecution, took the stand again in what has been his third week of testimony. A highlight of the morning session included Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel arguing that video of Stephens accepting his plea deal should be played in court.

Judge Reveals Reason for Week-Long Recess

During today's hearing, Judge Ural Glanville revealed the reason for the week-long recess that ocurred last week. He admitted to the jury he fell sick and was unable to perform his duties. There have been multiple delays in the trial so far, including one for a juror getting sick, another for a defendant being stabbed in jail and the Christmas holiday, which has led to only 21 days of testimony since the bizarre trial officially started on Nov. 27.

Young Thug's Attorney Argues for Young Thug Lyrics to Be Played in Court

Lead prosecutor Adriane Love continued to try to disprove the defense's assertion that the Thug in the rapper's name stands for Truly Humble Under God. During Day 20 of the trial, Stephens said there were some lyrics on the track "Dropping Jewels" where Thug references the acronym. However, he was unable to recall the exact lines. Love tried again on Monday.

Following her attempt, Steel argued that he should be able to play video of Thug performing the song on NPR's Tiny Desk. The judge shot down the motion for now. Steel debated that the judge was "handcuffing the constitution." Stephens was dismissed toward the end of the day, but he may be called back by the defense. Before the close of the day, a police officer testified about a carjacking. He was dismissed and was the final witness of the day.

The triall will continue with Day 22 on Tuesday (Jan. 30).

Read More: Young Thug Jail Cell Searched by Police in Bodycam Footage From 2022

Young Thug Continues to Fight for His Freedom

Jeffery Williams, professionally known as as Young Thug, is facing multiple charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act. Prosecutors will attempt to prove that Thug and five codefendants used the YSL record label as a front for violent gang activity. The state claims YSL has committed numerous violent crimes throughout Atlanta, inclduing armed robbery, conspiring to murder, and participating in criminal street gang activity. A jury of 12, including seven Black women, two White women, two Black men and one White man, will decide whether Thug is guilty or not. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Watch Day 21 of the Young Thug YSL trial below.

See the Full Livestream of the Young Thug YSL Trial