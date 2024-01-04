Here’s What Happened on Day 14 of the Young Thug YSL RICO Trial

Young Thug's YSL trial 14th day wrapped for the week with a shortened day and consisted only of continued testimony from Trontavious “Tick” Stephens.

Day 14 of the Young Thug and YSL Trial

On Thursday (Jan. 4), Young Thug returned to Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia for a shortened court day. The jury was dismissed around noon local time, and Thugga was seen smiling while wearing a light brown suit. Similarly to yesterday, Thug was joined by five of his alleged associates. Trontavious “Tick” Stephens, who accepted a plea deal in 2022, continued his testimony today. There will be no court on Friday (Jan. 5) due to Judge Glanville conducting Veteran's court.

Trontavious “Tick” Stephens Continues His Testimony

Tick continued to face a barrage of questions from prosecutor Adriane Love, who continued to try and get the YSL co-founder to admit he was engaged in street activity alongside Thug and Walter Murphy underneath the YSL umbrella.

During one part of the testimony, Tick read through a group chat he had going with several YSL members, in which Thug allegedly wrote, "Y'all ain't beat em up or shot em yet? Y'all gettin soft." In a separate group chat, Tick read that Thug allegedly added, "YSL rule the world..ya'll just start bringing me the money."

Additionally, Judge Glanville reprimanded defense attorney Deamonte Kendrick, who is representing Yak Gotti, for continuing to interrupt proceedings. Judge Glanville also threw a woman out of court for chewing gum in his courtroom.

Trontavious “Tick” Stephens Asked to Define "Snitch"

Before the trial wrapped for the day, Tick was asked to elaborate on the term "snitch." He was asked to use it in a sentence and was asked to determine whether it was a good or bad thing.

"I really don't feel I understand the term," Tick responded, adding that he was "aware of" the term but that it "didn't mean anything" to him.

Young Thug Continues to Fight for His Freedom

Young Thug is facing multiple charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act. Prosecutors will attempt to prove that Thug and six codefendants used the YSL record label for violent gang activity. The state additionally claims YSL has committed many violent crimes including armed robbery, conspiring to murder, and participating in criminal street gang activity. A jury of 12, including seven Black women, two White women, two Black men and one White man, will decide whether Thug walks free or not. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

The trial will continue with day 15 on Monday (Jan. 8).

See the Full Livestream of the Young Thug YSL Trial