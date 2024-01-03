Here’s What Happened on Day 13 of the Young Thug YSL RICO Trial

As the Young Thug trial continues after a multi-week recess following the holiday break, there continue to be interesting developments into its 13th day.

Day 13 of the Young Thug and YSL Trial

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), Young Thug returned to Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia to resume the YSL trial. Thugga was wearing a beige suit and was joined by five of his alleged associates, including Trontavious “Tick” Stephens, a former codefendant who accepted a plea deal in 2022 and testified today.

Trontavious “Tick” Stephens Testifies

After accepting a plea deal in 2022, the YSL co-founder Trontavious "Tick" Stephens took the witness stand on Wednesday. He was peppered with questions by prosecutor Adriane Love, who sought to have Tick name the members of the R.O.C. crew. Prosecutors allege Thug, Tick and others were members of the R.O.C. crew before forming YSL. It was reportedly an uncomfortable situation, as Tick said multiple times no one in the courtroom was affiliated with R.O.C.

However, Tick confirmed that he was the co-founder of the YSL label alongside Young Thug and Walter Murphy, but said YSL was strictly for music and had nothing to do with street activity. Tick also at one point threw up a gang sign in the courtroom.

Tick was still testifying when the trial wrapped for the day.

Young Thug Continues to Fight for His Freedom

Young Thug is facing multiple charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act. Prosecutors will attempt to prove that Thug and six codefendants used the YSL record label for violent gang activity. The state additionally claims YSL has committed many violent crimes including armed robbery, conspiring to murder, and participating in criminal street gang activity. A jury of 12, including seven Black women, two White women, two Black men and one White man, will decide whether Thug walks free or not. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

The trial will continue with day 14 on Thursday (Jan. 4).

See the Full Livestream of the Young Thug YSL Trial