Young Thug Responds to Backlash From His Jay-Z Comments

Young Thug has been facing some backlash for appearing to downplay Jay-Z's catalog. Now, Thugger is setting the record straight.

On Tuesday night (Dec. 29), the Atlanta rapper offered a brief statement on the matter via Instagram.

"Don't have Jay-Z on me cause of this internet shit," Thug posted on his Instagram Story. "I was talking to [sic] fast but y'all know what I meant."

Thug raised eyebrows with his comments about Hov on the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, which aired on Sunday (Dec. 27). While trying to explain how formidable a foe he would be in a Verzuz battle, Thugger implied he had more bangers than Jigga.

"When I perform, I got 30, 40 songs that the whole stadium gonna know," Thug said, adding, "Jay-Z ain't got 30 songs like that... the whole stadium finna sing."

To be fair, Thug did correct himself shortly afterward. "I'm just saying like, I know he do, he probably got 50 of them bitches," Thug added, implying he was speaking more in general. "I'm not just literally saying him."

While on the podcast, Thug also made a revelation about his first time meeting Lil Wayne. The greeting did not go as planned for the then-upcoming rapper. "Man that nigga, the first day, that nigga didn't dap me up," Thug recalled. "[He] tried me. He tried my pimpin'. I'm like...my feet hurt, I'm a real stepper. Don't do me like that. Man, that nigga left my pimpin' hanging."

Young Thug also recently made headlines for comments he made about André 3000, saying that he never paid attention to Three Stacks and that the OutKast member appears to be stuck up.