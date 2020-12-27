Young Thug Says Lil Wayne Ignored Him the First Time They Met

In the past, Lil Wayne and Young Thug have had a complicated relationship that apparently started with Weezy snubbing the Atlanta rapper.

On Sunday (Dec. 27), the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo shared a snippet of an upcoming episode featuring Thugger. During the clip, YT breaks down his initial meeting with Wayne. "Man that nigga, the first day, that nigga didn't dap me up," Thug recalled. "[He] tried me. He tried my pimpin. I'm like...my feet hurt, I'm a real stepper. Don't do me like that. Man, that nigga left my pimpin hanging. I'm like, he probably had some dark [shades] them Chrome Hearts on."

From there, Thug says the perceived disrespect continued. "Then it just kept going on and on and on. One time, I dapped him up, this how he dapped me," Thug added, giving an example of the stale handshake he got from Tune. "I'm like, 'Listen bruh, I dap your hand again...I'm never touching your hand again.' Just off of that. Nigga, you tripping, I'm a player and I don't give no fucks. Nigga, I ain't no...ain't nothing 'bout me no groupie, no nothing. I'm just a real nigga. You inspired me."

Wayne and Thug definitely have not been the best of friends for the past few years as Thugger came into the Cash Money picture when Wayne was at odds with the label. Thugger added fuel to the fire in 2014 when he announced he would name his new album Tha Carter VI. Wayne called Thug out on a few occasions and even allegedly threatened Thug with litigation over the Carter album name. All seems to be well between the two artists, now. They collaborated on music last month on the song "Out West" off Wayne's new No Ceilings 3 mixtape.