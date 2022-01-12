Young Thug Accuses Pilot of Racism After Allegedly Being Kicked Off Plane – Watch

UPDATE (Jan. 14):

A rep for Clay Lacy Aviation confirmed with XXL that the 600 Legacy jet seen in both Young Thug and Gunna's IG Live videos was not operated by their company nor is the crew seen in the footage employed by Clay Lacy Aviation. The company is not responsible for the pilot accused of racism.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Young Thug was trying to fly the friendly skies, but a pilot ruined his travel plans and allegedly kicked him off a plane today.

On Wednesday (Jan. 12), the 2022 XXL Awards People’s Champ nominee hopped on Instagram Live and recorded himself getting kicked off a private jet. The Atlanta rapper was angry that he, as well as Gunna and his YSL team, were removed from the plane without any explanation. Apparently, Thug and Gunna had a scheduled show in New York City before they were deplaned.

In the clip, Thug asked the pilot, identified as Alex, why he was kicked off the plane. "You know what you did," Alex responded.

"What we do?" Thug asked again. "I told you," Alex replied, to which Thugger said, "What you tell me?" Alex refused to answer that question.

Then, Alex warned Thug that the cops were coming, which the rapper scoffed at opposed to displaying concern. "I don't care about a cop. We want the cops to come," Thug said.

A few minutes later, Thug accused the pilot of alleged racism. "They said we disrespected him," he stated. "We hadn't disrespected anybody. His name is Alex. He's racist. He's disrespectful. We didn't do anything disrespectful. We are not getting off this plane."

Thugger then told Alex, "We don't care how many polices you called. You can call 62 million polices. We don't care, prick. We didn't disrespect anybody."

"Alex, you racist. You mad ’cause we got money. Yeah, you racist ’cause we didn't do anything," the Atlanta rhymer added.

Later in the clip, Young Thug revealed that one of his passengers was removed from the plane because that one person didn't have proper identification. However, Thugger maintained that the person without ID left the plane without incident. But the pilots refused to fly the plane after they claimed one of Thug’s passengers disrespected their colleague, reportedly a flight attendant.

In response, Thug reiterated his claim that Alex is racist. "That ain't P...you’re a racist prick," he asserted, while referencing Gunna and Future's latest single, "Pushin' P." As Thug explained in the video, Pilot Alex not being P means he isn't "player" or "cool."

"You ain't P, Alex, you pushin' B, bitch," he concluded.

Gunna was also on the plane and shared a couple of videos of the incident on his Instagram Story. He echoed Young Thug's sentiments that Alex was allegedly being racist to them. You can watch the clip below.

The police were eventually called and the pilot told the authorities that his crew, plus the flight attendant, were not comfortable flying the plane with the YSL artists onboard.

One of the officers pulled Thug to the side and told him that he would have to book another charter jet because the pilot wasn't flying the plane under any circumstances. The officer informed Thug he could get his money back from the broker who presumably helped Thug book the jet, but Thug said that the broker told him that his $40,000 flight was non-refundable.

It’s unclear if Thug was able to book another charter flight to New York City.

Young Thug’s rep shared a statement with XXL regarding the incident:

“RACISM IS NOT 🅿️," the statement read.

Check out some of the clips of Young Thug’s alleged racist incident with the private jet company below.