Young Thug Explains Why He Changed His Profile Photo to El Chapo’s Wife

After changing his Instagram profile picture to a photo of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, following the news of her recent drug trafficking arrest, Young Thug is explaining why he chose to make the infamous First Lady his main photo on social media.

On Saturday (Feb. 27), a video began circulating via social media of the 29-year-old rapper explaining that his Instagram avatar was not intended to be a meme of Emma Coronel Aispuro but to show his appreciation of her loyalty. In the clip, Thugger describes Emma as a "solid woman."

“El Chapo is wife the most solid woman I ever in my life ran into, man. That’s why I posted her on my page,” the Young Stoner Life Records CEO said. “I ain’t with none of that meme shit. Loyalty. 1000. Respect it. For life.”

The Slime Language rhymer changed his profile picture to the 31-year-old woman's mugshot after images of her in police custody flooded the internet last month. Fans noticed the new social media icon change and assumed Young Thug was making a meme-able moment, but he has finally set the record straight.

Emma Coronel Aispuro is currently facing 10 years in prison, if convicted of drug trafficking charges stemming from an arrest in Alexandria, Va. on Feb. 22. Aispuro is charged with conspiracy to distribute 5 milligrams or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 1 kilogram of heroin and 1,000 kilos or more of marijuana in the U.S. She was previously accused of aiding her husband in an escape from his maximum-security Mexican prison in 2015. She is also on the hook for El Chapo's plot to escape in 2017, before he was extradited to the U.S.

It's unclear if Young Thug knows El Chapo's wife personally, but he does have a lot of respect for the woman that has stuck by her husband, who is an accused drug lord and former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

These Tone-Deaf Hip-Hop Moments Prove Rappers Can Get Hit With Serious Backlash