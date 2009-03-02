Young Jeezy Joins Kanye West & Lil Wayne’s Management Firm

Hip-Hop Since 1978, the firm that represents such rap superstars as Kanye West and Lil Wayne, will now manage all aspects of Young Jeezy’s career alongside HUSH Management.

Jeezy’s longtime manager Demetrius “Kinky B” Ellerbee expressed his excitement over the deal, where he now will be working alongside HHS1978 founders Gee Roberson and Kyambo “Hip-Hop” Joshua. “With Young Jeezy we've watched a legitimate movement build into an incredible brand over the past several years," Ellerbee said in a statement. “In partnering with Gee and Hip-Hop we are hoping to continue to push his brand further than ever. I'm thrilled to have them on board."

“Young Jeezy, along with our artists Kanye West and Lil Wayne, is at the pinnacle of this culture right now," Roberson added. “So it's just great synergy to be able to work with him and Kink during this exciting time in his career."

In related news Jeezy recently teamed up with Belvedere Vodka. Through the deal Belvedere has launched a website, jeezycirculate.com, and will sponsor the Atlanta-based MC’s national tour starting this month. In conjunction with the beverage company Jeezy released his video for “Circulate” last week - the latest single from his gold selling album The Recession. –Elan Mancini