Young Dolph Drops ‘Bulletproof’ Album Tracklist, “That’s How I Feel” With Gucci Mane

Talk about turning near tragedy into triumph. Following a shooting in Charlotte, N.C., where Young Dolph was the reported intended target but walked away unscathed, the Memphis rapper taunts his detractors and announces his upcoming project Bulletproof.

As previously reported, two weeks ago, Dolph's SUV was shot at after leaving an event during CIAA Weekend in Charlotte. The Rich Crack Baby's vehicle was reportedly shot at with around 100 rounds of ammo. Luckily, the MC's ride was equipped with bulletproof panels.

Hours after the shooting, he posted the tweet, "U lose," appearing to take a jab at the people who tried to take his life.

If there was any question about if the project was a response to the shooting, look no further than the cover art. With Jordan Spencer handling creative direction for the project, Dolph stands in front of a black SUV for the cover—the same kind of SUV he was in during the shooting. At his feet lay what look like hundreds of shell casings.

The 10-song LP features one guest appearance, with Gucci Mane assisting on the track "That's How I Feel," which Dolph also unveiled (below).

The Paper Route Empire rapper's new album is slated to drop on April 1. His most recent tape Gelato came out back in February.

Check out the Bulletproof tracklist and Guwop collab below.

Young Dolph's Bulletproof Tracklist

1. "100 Shots"

2. "In Charlotte"

3. "But I'm bulletproof"

4. "So Fuk 'em"

5. "That's How I Feel" Feat. Gucci Mane

6. "I'm So Real"

7. "I Pray For My Enemies"

8. "I'm Everything You Wanna Be"

9. "So That's Why You Envy Me"

10. "SMH"

