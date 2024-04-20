Ye Punched Wrong Man While Defending Wife, Hit Man’s Twin Brother Instead

Apparently, the man Ye allegedly punched while defending his wife Bianca Censori was the wrong guy. He actually hit his twin brother by mistake.

Ye Punched Twin Brother of the Man He Intended to Hit

According to a TMZ report, published on Saturday (April 20), Ye inadvertently punched the wrong man in the face after he allegedly "grabbed" the Chicago rapper-producer's wife Bianca Censori. In a strange twist, Ye allegedly hit the twin brother of the guy who inappropriately touched his wife during an incident in Los Angeles.

The media outlet identified the twins involved in the battery case as Mark and Jonnie Houston who are well-known restaurateurs in the L.A. area. It's unclear which one of the twins "grabbed" Censori and who was physically attacked by Ye. Nevertheless, law enforcement are aware of the incident and it's under investigation.

In a statement to XXL, Yeezy's chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos clarified that Censori was not "grabbed" during the incident, but rather she was sexually assaulted.

"'Grabbed'" is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened," the statement reads. "Bianca was physically assaulted. The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted."

Ye Is the Subject of a Battery Investigation

As previously reported, last Wednesday (April 17), police launched an investigation into the alleged assault by Ye on a man, allegedly following an incident involving his wife.

According to TMZ, eyewitnesses saw a man accidentally bump into Censori in the hotel lobby of the Chateau Marmont, then made his way outside to sit at a table with friends. That's when Ye approached the table to confront the man and allegedly punched the person in the face.

Sources told TMZ that Ye left the scene before the police arrived. The Grammy Award-winning artist is reportedly now a suspect in a battery report and authorities want to talk to him.

