Looks Like Ye, Bianca Censori and Yung Lean Had a Blast at Disneyland

Ye and Bianca Censori Ride Roller Coasters Alongside Yung Lean

On Wednesday (April 17) TMZ reported that Ye and Bianca were enjoying a day off at Los Angeles' Disneyland without the kids. Photos then emerged on social media that showed the happy married couple enjoying the Space Mountain roller coaster alongside Yung Lean, with Ye appearing fairly calm considering how deep the plunge was on the ride.

Bianca's outfit choices also became a talking point, as the former Yeezy architect appeared to be entirely clothed, which is surprising considering her usual NSFW wardrobe.

Bianca Censori Wears NSFW Outfit While Out to Dinner With Ye

Bianca was spotted wearing one of her signature nearly nude ensembles earlier in April. Ye and his wife were out to dinner at French restaurant Gigi's in Los Angeles when TMZ noticed Bianca was wearing nude-colored lace tights as well as a black lace bra and some heels.

Bianca's recent outfit choices have also caused the Australian model's father to become concerned. The Daily Mail reported in March that Bianca's dad, Leo Censori, had been requesting an in-person meeting with Ye in Australia.

Leo allegedly requested the meeting after Bianca's mother expressed concerns about Ye's "intimidating" behavior following a visit with their daughter in L.A. Leo allegedly wants to talk about his daughter's outfits with Ye as well.

Watch Ye, Bianca Censori and Yung Lean Have a Blast at Disneyland

