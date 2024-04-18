Ye Suspect in Battery After Man Allegedly Assaults Bianca Censori – Report

Ye is reportedly the subject of a battery investigation for punching a man who allegedly sexually assaulted the rapper's wife Bianca Censori.

Ye Gets Into Altercation

On Wednesday night (April 17), TMZ reported police are looking into an incident involving Ye where he allegedly punched a man. However, a rep for Ye tells the celebrity news site that the punch was in reaction to the man sexually assaulting Censori.

"The assailant didn't merely collide into her," the rep tells TMZ. "He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted."

XXL has reached out Ye's team for comment.

Ye and Bianca Enjoy Disneyland

News of the reported altercation comes after Ye and Bianca were spotted enjoying the day at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. on Wednesday. Photos captured the couple enjoying the Space Mountain roller coaster alongside rapper Yung Lean.

Ye is currently prepping the second volume of his Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign. The first volume dropped on Feb. 10 and spent two weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. Two more volumes are slated to be released but no official release dates have been announced.